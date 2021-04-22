Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report sales of $740,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570,000.00 and the highest is $910,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $820,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $24.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $89.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.23 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $26.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,558. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

