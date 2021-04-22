Brokerages Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. LightPath Technologies also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPTH. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

