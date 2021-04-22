Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.81. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. 133,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,483. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

