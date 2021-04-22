Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.63. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.28. 78,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -283.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $66.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

