Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Compass Diversified posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

CODI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 147,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.