Brokerages Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $157.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.90 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,748,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

