Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. 33,319,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,257,979. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.