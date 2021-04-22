Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.13. iRobot reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 356,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,758. iRobot has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $5,574,165. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iRobot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

