Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.15 Million

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce $297.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $351.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.59. 328,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,150. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.73. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $103.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

