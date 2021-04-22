Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 28,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $330.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $25.50.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

