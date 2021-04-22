Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 million, a PE ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. Analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

