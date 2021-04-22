British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.61

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $38.35. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 123,123 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

