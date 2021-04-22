British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,736.50 ($35.75) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a market capitalization of £62.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,739.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,707.90.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

