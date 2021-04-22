Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.76.

NYSE:EAT opened at $67.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $35,497,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $29,715,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 5,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

