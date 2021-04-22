Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 235.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

