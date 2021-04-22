Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

BFAM stock opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $494,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

