Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,698. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

