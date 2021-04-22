Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAK traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 31,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.36. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

