Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 81,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

BDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

