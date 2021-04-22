Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Mizuho increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

BDN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 2,087,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

