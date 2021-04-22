Braemar Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,975 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 722% compared to the typical volume of 362 call options.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 43,498 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHR opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

