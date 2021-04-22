Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,586 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $19,126,000. Oakmont Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 392,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $16,489,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $12,034,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

