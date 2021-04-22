Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

