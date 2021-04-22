Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $164.06 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $164.27. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

