Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

