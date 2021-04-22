Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 2,680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a PE ratio of -115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

