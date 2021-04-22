Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,090 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

