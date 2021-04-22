Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bouygues has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $42.85.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

