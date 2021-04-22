Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

BSX stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.