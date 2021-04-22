Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $102.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,778. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

