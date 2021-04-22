BOScoin (BOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,153.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $2,153.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000151 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

