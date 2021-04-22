Boosted Finance Price Down 3.9% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $88.43 or 0.00162594 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $227,957.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

