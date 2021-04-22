Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2,800.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,300.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,277.87.

BKNG opened at $2,357.73 on Monday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,365.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,113.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

