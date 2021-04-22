Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives $2.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

Several research firms have commented on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.66. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

