Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$84.76 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

