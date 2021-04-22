Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.85

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and traded as low as $28.80. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 951 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.96.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.