Blucora Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average daily volume of 667 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Blucora alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Blucora by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $1,591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.