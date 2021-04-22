Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $752.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $7,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blucora by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

