Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $330,832.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

