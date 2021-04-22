BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI opened at $201.13 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

