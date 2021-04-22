BLB&B Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,546,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

LDEM opened at $63.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62.

