BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.57 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

