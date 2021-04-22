BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 18,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

