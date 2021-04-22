Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,880 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00.

Shares of TTD traded up $21.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $707.27. The company had a trading volume of 408,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,651. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $698.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.