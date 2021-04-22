Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,539,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

