BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Boosted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $805.15. 9,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,196. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.34 and a 200 day moving average of $706.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

