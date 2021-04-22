BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0044 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $19,693.55 and approximately $368.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00713333 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

