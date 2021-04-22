Bitcloud One Day Trading Volume Hits $706.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $927,956.80 and approximately $706.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,299.31 or 0.99961931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00556015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.13 or 0.01054269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00382049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00145135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,343,008 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.