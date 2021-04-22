BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $20,865.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $20,865.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 224 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $8,012.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

