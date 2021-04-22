Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $304.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.74 and its 200 day moving average is $265.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

